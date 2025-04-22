Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones, the attack continues.

This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“The hit of an enemy Shahed was recorded in Kharkiv. Another group of UAVs is coming to the city - be careful!” - the post reads.

Later, he reported that the Shevchenkivskyi district had been hit.

“Another hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district,” the mayor wrote in subsequent posts.

“There is information about one victim,” he said.

One killed, one injured in Russian strikes onregion

Dergachivska and Malodanylivska communities in Kharkiv district are also under attack, their leaders said.

As of 13:10, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and air defense is in operation.

The Air Force warns that the attack by Russian troops continues, and air defense is in operation.

“Kharkiv - stay in shelters! Combat operations are ongoing,” the statement reads.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, at 13:24 an explosion occurred in the city again.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said it was another attack.