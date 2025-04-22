Pathify CEO Chase Williams Wins Best Edtech CEO In 2024 Edtech Chronicle Awards

Pathify also Named as Finalist in Three Categories for EdTech 2025 Awards

DENVER, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, today announced that CEO and co-founder Chase Williams won Best EdTech CEO in EdTech Chronicle's 2024 Best in Education Awards. The Best in Education Awards recognize top companies, leaders and services across the education technology industry in 2024.

Since becoming CEO in 2017, Chase has propelled Pathify into the most widely used non-SIS, system-agnostic student portal and engagement platform in the U.S. Today, Pathify supports more than 240 higher education institutions across five countries, with over 2 million unique users accessing its platform. Under Chase's strategic leadership, the company achieved 544% revenue growth over three years, earning a spot on both the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists.

In addition to winning Best EdTech CEO, Pathify was named a finalist in three categories at the EdTech 2025 Awards by EdTech Digest : Artificial Intelligence Solution (Pathify AI Chatbot), Communication Solution (Pathify Engagement Hub) and EdTech Company Setting a Trend. These honors reflect Pathify's ongoing innovation, particularly with the launch of its AI chatbot and the growing impact of its digital engagement platform.

"I'm honored to be recognized by EdTech Chronicle alongside so many inspiring leaders in the space," said Chase Williams, CEO and co-founder of Pathify. "These accolades validate the impact of our work and reinforce our mission to simplify the student experience while helping institutions create deeper, more connected engagement."

EdTech Chronicle's Best in Education Awards celebrate the great people, partnerships behind meaningful progress in education. The awards recognize that building great products takes more than innovation - and requires strong relationships and thoughtful execution.

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact , Wit , Contrast , Technique and Care .

