Minister Of Culture Participates In Opening Of 'Proximities' Art Exhibition In Seoul

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Excellency stated that the exhibition supports heritage exploration, driving cultural exchange between the UAE and the Republic of Korea

Abu Dhabi, December, 2025: H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, participated in the opening ceremony of 'Proximities', the largest and first of its kind exhibition showcasing Emirati visual art in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. The event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), in collaboration with the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA), runs from 16 December to 29 March 2026.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of the Abu DhabiFestival, the exhibition marks a landmark milestone in ongoing efforts to enhance cultural exchange between the UAE and the Republic of Korea. Cultural exchange between the two nations has significantly expanded over recent decades through joint initiatives and a wide range of arts, cinema, heritage and literature programmes, alongside major cultural events.

During his opening remarks, H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi affirmed that the exhibition promotes artistic exploration and strengthens cultural exchange between the two nations. His Excellency noted that the event serves as a powerful reminder of the ability of art to unite cultures, deepen dialogue and forge lasting human connections.

His Excellency added:“We share a robust relationship with the Republic of Korea, rooted in mutual respect and shared values. Over the years, this partnership has further expanded into the realms of heritage, cinema, literature and visual arts, bringing our communities closer and enriching the cultural landscapes of both countries.”

H.E. Al Qassimi also stated:“We view cultural heritage as a bridge linking the past to the present, serving as a solid foundation for the future. Aligning with this vision, we have positioned culture as the cornerstone of our diversified knowledge economy, led by investments into our creative industries, supporting local artists and highlighting our rich heritage on global platforms.”

The exhibition showcases over 100 artworks by 47 artists, including 33 Emirati artists, spanning three generations, tracing the journey of the emergence and evolution of contemporary Emirati visual art across five decades.

Across the disciplines of photography, video, painting, sculpture, performance and installation, the exhibition explores how meaning evolves across generations and geographies, revealing subtle shifts shaped by cultural exchange and context. It also examines how different forms of proximity-cultural, geographic, or rooted in shared identities and narratives-drive transformation while preserving distinct differences.

Co-curated by Maya El Khalil and Eunju Kim, the exhibition unfolds in three themes, each developed in partnership with guest curators, including Farah Al Qasimi, Mohammed Kazem and Cristiana de Marchi, and the artist trio Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian (RRH).

Each section explores a distinct perspective of viewing the world, with focal points that highlight both similar and contrasting worldviews. Audiences are invited to engage with these artistic environments as spaces for reflection, dialogue and discovery.

The UAE's participation in this artistic event underscores the strong cultural relations between the two countries, supported by the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1980, the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue 2020, as well as the signing of several cultural MoUs in May 2024 to advance cooperation in the arts, heritage and creative industries.