Naseeb Zakhir Storms To Zekreet Cup Triumph

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Naseeb Zakhir confirmed his rising form with a commanding performance to capture the feature Zekreet Cup, a Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (75–95) for 4YO+ over 1200m, winning by four and a half lengths.

Owned and trained by Osama Omer Al-Dafea and ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, the 4-year-old grey colt recorded his second win from four starts this season, following two runner-up finishes.



Jockey Faleh Bughenaim and Naseeb Zakhir on their way to win the Zekreet Cup.

Breaking sharply from barrier six in the seven-runner field, Naseeb Zakhir was prominent from the outset, briefly leading before settling just off the pace behind early leader Azzam FBR.

Flanked through the middle stages by Al Wasmi and Khaled Al Shahania, he traveled purposefully before unleashing a decisive turn of foot in the straight, quickly asserting superiority. Al Wasmi, representing Al Wasmiyah Farm, finished second, while Khaled Al Shahania held on for third.

The Zekreet Cup Day at Al Rayyan Racecourse featured eight races in total.

Aljalta, ridden by Alberto Sanna, opened the card with a record-breaking 20-length win.

Taimoor (jockey Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi) edged a thrilling finish in Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-45), while Bint Al Hareth (Soufiane Saadi) and Kafalat (Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik) produced late surges to claim victories in their respective contests.

Prince D'ossau (Tomas Lukasek), Flame Fair (Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik) and Nibras Al Marroona (Salman Fahad Al-Hajri) rounded off the winners, each delivering emphatic performances that lit up the day's program.