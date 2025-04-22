403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BRICS+ represents nearly half of world’s population
(MENAFN) BRICS+ now represents nearly half of the world’s population and is projected to surpass the G7 in global GDP share by 2028. This highlights the rising influence of BRICS in global affairs, particularly in key sectors like agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and minerals extraction.
At the Kazan summit in October 2024, BRICS+ leaders invited 13 new countries to join as partners, including Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Nigeria, Algeria, and Uzbekistan. Indonesia, the world’s fourth-largest country by population, joined BRICS as a full member on January 6, 2025, marking a historic first for Southeast Asia and expanding BRICS to ten members.
The combined GDP of BRICS member states represents over 41% of global GDP, with China contributing nearly 19.5%, India 8%, Russia over 3.5%, Brazil 2.4%, and Indonesia another 2.4%. BRICS+ countries also play a critical role in global food production, energy manufacturing, and public health, especially when measured by Parity Purchasing Power (PPP), which assesses the actual purchasing power in each country.
This growing economic influence is a stark contrast to the United States, where only around 10% of its GDP comes from tangible goods production, with large portions attributed to the finance, healthcare, and real estate sectors.
At the Kazan summit in October 2024, BRICS+ leaders invited 13 new countries to join as partners, including Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Nigeria, Algeria, and Uzbekistan. Indonesia, the world’s fourth-largest country by population, joined BRICS as a full member on January 6, 2025, marking a historic first for Southeast Asia and expanding BRICS to ten members.
The combined GDP of BRICS member states represents over 41% of global GDP, with China contributing nearly 19.5%, India 8%, Russia over 3.5%, Brazil 2.4%, and Indonesia another 2.4%. BRICS+ countries also play a critical role in global food production, energy manufacturing, and public health, especially when measured by Parity Purchasing Power (PPP), which assesses the actual purchasing power in each country.
This growing economic influence is a stark contrast to the United States, where only around 10% of its GDP comes from tangible goods production, with large portions attributed to the finance, healthcare, and real estate sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment