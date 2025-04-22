Brennan Recapitalizes 720,000 SF Portfolio In Elk Grove Village

Continues multi-tenant strategy in critical infill markets

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the recapitalization of the Regent O'Hare industrial portfolio located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The portfolio is strategically positioned in the heart of the O'Hare submarket, located along the Busse industrial corridor and just three miles from O'Hare International Airport.

The portfolio is comprised of five multi-tenant, Class-B industrial buildings and has a current occupancy of 92%. The portfolio's multiple buildings and varying suite sizes provide tremendous optionality for existing tenants in park and prospective tenants seeking space within the O'Hare submarket. Brennan will continue to operate the portfolio, as it has done since its original acquisition in October 2020. This includes continuing with capital upgrades, growing rents to market levels, and potential one-off dispositions.

"We are excited to retain these irreplaceable assets along one of the most concentrated corridors in the Chicago industrial market," said Dan Smith, Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "Consistent and growing demand from both industrial and data center users continues to bolster the O'Hare submarket, particularly in Elk Grove Village. We remain committed to delivering high-quality industrial spaces which will allow us to continue to drive value within the portfolio over our hold period."

"The O'Hare market is the backbone of our Chicago portfolio and continues to show its resilience, especially within smaller buildings and suites," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal for the Midwest region at Brennan Investment Group. "This portfolio has performed exceptionally well as the surrounding area has evolved and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to implement our business plan in the coming years to create additional value for our investors." Brennan's Midwest portfolio has grown to 30 million square feet.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

