Igrafx Was Recognized In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Process Mining Platforms

TUALATIN, Ore. , April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGrafx , a provider of process intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Process Mining Platforms, marking its first formal placement.

The company is delighted to be included in this year's evaluation, which assessed its Process360 Live platform-a solution that unifies process mining, modeling, simulation, and optimization to help enterprises achieve visibility, compliance, and performance at scale. We believe this placement reflects the company's focused strategy and momentum in a highly competitive market.

According to iGrafx, the Process360 Live platform connects process modeling, mining, monitoring, simulation, and predictive analytics through an AI-enabled process repository. Serving as the backbone of process intelligence, this repository provides the visibility and governance needed to manage risk, ensure compliance, and drive continuous improvement across the enterprise.

"We're excited to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms," said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx. "We believe this recognition validates our vision to unify process intelligence-spanning discovery, design, and optimization-within a single, scalable platform. As organizations strive for greater clarity and control over how their businesses operate, we remain focused on empowering them to transform with confidence, agility, and compliance."

About the Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms

According to Gartner: "Process mining platforms offer comprehensive analysis of end-to-end processes by extracting event data from information systems. This includes automated process discovery (extracting process models from an event log), conformance checking (monitoring deviations by comparing model and log), social network/organizational mining, automated construction of simulation models, model extension, model repair, case prediction and history-based recommendations. Process mining platforms extend process mining capabilities via advanced process analytics, process improvement detection and process improvement recommendations."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms, 15 April 2025.

Gartner® and Magic QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About iGrafx

iGrafx is the global leader in process intelligence and process management, helping organizations discover, design, and optimize their business processes to increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure compliance. More than 2,000 customers worldwide are realizing value with iGrafx. Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE iGrafx

