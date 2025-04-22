Ajith's Racing Team Thanks Crew, Partners After Second Place Podium Finish At Spa-Francorchamps!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22(IANS) Ajith Kumar Racing, the car racing team owned by actor Ajith Kumar which recently secured the second place at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, has now thanked everyone who made the win possible.

Taking to its X timeline, Ajith Kumar Racing wrote, "A Big Thank You from Team AjithKumar Racing!

From the track to the podium - we couldn't have done it without you!

P2 at Spa, and a heartfelt thanks to everyone who made it possible - crevantic @24HSERIES @circuitspa @Michelin our rockstar crew, and partners @BasKoetenRacing @RedAntRacing MSmedia @MashableIndia."

The win at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, is the third consecutive podium finish the team has had in the Creventic Endurance Series.

It may be recalled that the team had first done the country proud by coming third at an event at the Dubai Autodrome on January 11 this year. The team then secured the third place at the Mugello Circuit, Italy on March 22 this year. Now, for the third time, the team has secured a podium finish.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming Creventic races will happen at the Misano World Circuit on May 24, Circuit Paul Ricard on July 5 and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on September 27.

In addition to the Creventic Series, Ajith Kumar Racing will also be competing in the GT4 European Series, a premier platform for GT4-spec racing across iconic European circuits.

GT4 European Series Race, which was held from April 11 to 13 at Paul Ricard, France, will happen from May 16-18 at Zandvoort, Netherlands, from Jun 26–29 at the Spa, Belgium, from July 18–20 at the Misano, Italy, from August 29–31 at Nürburgring, Germany and finally from October 10–12 in Barcelona, Spain.