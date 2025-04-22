Polypid To Participate In The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that the Company's management will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference taking place in New York, NY, from May 7-8, 2025.

Citizens Life Sciences Conference Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 10:30 AM ET

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid around the conference should contact their Citizens JMP representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

COO – US

908-858-5995

...

Investors:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2578

...