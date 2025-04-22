SHEGLAM Drops 6 New Color Bloom Liquid Blush Shades

Blush, Brighten and Sculpt in One Swipe

April 22nd, 2025 – SHEGLAM's cult-favorite SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush is back in six bold new shades that do way more than just blush. Gracefully fake eight hours of sleep, chase a sun-kissed glow, or add a pop of pigment that sculpts like a dream. These multitasking marvels are made to work hard and look good doing it.

The new drop introduces a fresh line-up of shades designed to add color and sculpt your face to perfection. Lilac Dream and Pink Slip are your under-eye brightening heroes – you heard us, a blush that wakes up tired eyes! Coral Glow conceals dark circles with a warm flush, while Fine Wine pulls double duty as a bronzer-meets-blush hybrid that sculpts cheekbones with just the right depth. Candy Apple brings a daring twist with a rich, juicy red that's equal parts statement and skin-loving, and On Call delivers an effortlessly flattering warm coral perfect for every day.

The secret behind its viral success? A lightweight, gel-cream formula that melts into skin like second nature, super blendable, buildable, and breathable, no matter how many layers you go for. Enriched with skin-loving texture, nourishing ingredients and proudly vegan-friendly, it's as kind to your skin as it is flattering.

And that sponge tip applicator? Designed for precision, it hugs the curves of your face to glide color exactly where you want it, no guesswork, no drama. Just flushed, fresh cheeks and bright under-eyes in seconds.

Get ready to sculpt, blush or pull an all-in-one face hack, this is the glow-up your makeup bag's been waiting for.