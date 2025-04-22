Indonesia Bracing For Flood Of Rerouted Chinese Exports

MENAFN - Asia Times) JAKARTA – At Indo Intertex, a vast textiles and garments trade exhibition staged this month in Jakarta, the complexity and controversy of Indonesia-China trade were on full display.

“The market is not good, everyone knows that,” said Hery, who sells textile manufacturing machinery to local factories and, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.“There's no money, maybe because there are so many products coming in from China.”

Behind him stood a vast knitting machine produced by Hengye Mach, a Chinese company producing the machines for which Hery works as a local representative.

At the exhibition, Chinese companies occupied an apparent majority of the thousands of booths touting machines for various textile-producing processes – spinning, dyeing, printing, weaving and finishing – and selling fabrics ranging from polyester to cotton to silk.

To be sure, Indonesian manufacturers were complaining that waves of low-cost Chinese goods – often smuggled into the country to avoid high tariffs – were driving them to the wall even before US President Donald Trump's“Liberation Day” announcement of reciprocal tariffs, including a punitive 145% tax on all Chinese goods.

But many now worry floods of cheap Chinese imports, once destined for the US, will soon overwhelm local markets, forcing deindustrialization across a wide swath of businesses, not least the nation's iconic textiles.

Managing this is a delicate issue for Indonesia. China is Indonesia's largest trade partner. In 2024, Indonesia imported US$72.7 billion worth of goods from China – mainly telecoms equipment, computers and machinery, according to Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS). In turn, it exported and exported $62.4 billion to China – mainly coal, palm oil and ferroalloys.

China is also a key partner and investor in a number of strategic sectors in Indonesia, including infrastructure, nickel and electric vehicles. BYD is already building a factory in Indonesia.

In June last year, then-Trade Minister Zukifli Hasan announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 100-200% on a variety of Chinese goods from China, including textiles and ceramics.