Dhaka Regency Celebrates 18 Years Of Successful Hospitality

Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort celebrated 18 years of success in the hospitality industry through a cake cutting ceremony held at the hotel premise on April 14.

The hotel's Executive Director and Managing Director (current charge), ExCom members, department heads, and management members attended the ceremony.

From humble beginnings on April 14, 2007, over the years, the hotel has become a trusted name in the hotel industry of the country by consistently offering warmth, luxury, and innovation in hospitality, according to a release.

“Over the years, it has been more than just a hotel-it has become a home for international and local travelers, a hub for celebrations, and a landmark for unforgettable moments,” said the hotel.

“18 years of togetherness reflects the journey shared with guests, associates, partners, and well-wishers who have been an inseparable part of this incredible voyage. From luxury rooms to rooftop dining, from international events to community partnerships-every corner of Dhaka Regency carries a story, a memory, and a promise,” it added.

“As the hotel steps into a new chapter, it continues to blend tradition with modernity, and world-class hospitality with heart,” the hotel concluded.

