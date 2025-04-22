403
Burson Agencies And Clients Lead 2025 African SABRE Finalists
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MOMBASA-Clients of Burson's African operations-including Blast Burson in Mauritius and the firm's Hill & Knowlton subsidiary-have received 10 nominations for the African SABRE Awards, more than any other agency.
Finalists for the African SABRE Awards, which recognize the best public relations campaigns from across the continent, are announced today. The winners will be announced here in two weeks' time and will presented with their trophies at the African SABRE Awards ceremony, which takes place in Mombasa, Kenya, on June 12, as part of the African Public Relations Association's annual conference.
While Burson's clients led the way this year, there were multiple nominations for clients of Nigeria-based Chain Reactions (eight finalists); APO Group and Edelman (six finalists each); and global agency FleishmanHillard and local firms Integrated Indigo (Nigeria) and Magna Carta and Retroviral (both South Africa) with five nominations each.
“We saw more entries from more agencies than ever before,” said Paul Holmes, PRovoke Media founder and editor-in-chief.“Once again, the quality of work was outstanding, both in terms of content and creativity, but increasingly in terms of strategic planning and measurement. The quality of storytelling is exceptional, and the best work in Africa is on a par with the best in the world,”
A complete list of the finalists can be found here .
