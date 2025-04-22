403
Nat'l Human Rights' Diwan Opens Office In Kuwait Bar Association
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- National Diwan for Human Rights announced on Tuesday the opening of a new office to receive complaints related to human rights violations in Kuwait Bar Association.
In a press release, the National Diwan said that this came to strengthen mechanisms for the protection of human rights, while providing a transparent and safe way for citizens and residents to submit their complaints and grievances related to human rights violations.
It pointed out that this initiative implemented the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed between National Diwan for Human Rights and Kuwait Bar Association, to strengthen joint cooperation.
The opening of the office came from the diwan's keenness in its continuous efforts to promote a culture of human rights and ensure compliance with relevant national and international charters and treaties, and the diwan's commitment to providing effective mechanisms for individuals to submit their complaints.
It explained that 121 complaints were received in 2024, classified according to several areas, and indicated that complaints are also received through e-mail ... and the diwan's official website (end)
