Ez1095's XML Import Feature Can Eliminate Exorbitant Late Penalties

Developers at Halfpricesoft streamline the task of ACA replacement and correction forms with an XML file data import feature. Customers who may only have a few ACA forms to correct, can decide if it is easier to print the paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and mail them to the IRS. If you need to efile for ACA form correction, please view the instructions here.

ez1095 has been approved by the IRS to generate the electronic documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing for the upcoming and previous tax seasons. ez1095 also supports printing both IRS copy and recipient copy on white paper. No pre-printed forms are needed.

Priced from just $295 per installation to print and mail ($495 for efile version and $695 for state and federal efile version). ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost. Test drive here.

Customers required to process and file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft prior to purchasing.

Process forms for years 2015-2024 (purchase year that needs to be filed and process that year easily)- Unlimited ACA form printing with ez1095

Rolling data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for fast processing.

No pre-printed forms are needed to print 1095 and 1094 Forms. Ez1095 prints ACA form 1095-B. 1094-B,1095-C and 1094-C on plain paper for recipients and the IRS.

Supports unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms at one flat rate

PDF form printing

PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format

XML files validation and E-file

efile feature to generate XML documents

efile: support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submission

Import data from spreadsheets, XML files and previous data No internet is required to run ez 1095 form software

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. The application is simple, secure and flexible. The graphical interface guides clients step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print

