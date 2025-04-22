403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Breaks New Ground In Sustainability On Earth Day: 5.8 Million Litres Harvested From Air And 11.6 Million Plastic Bottles Eliminated
The region's organizations unite behind a home-grown innovation that sets a global benchmark for atmospheric water generation
A1RWATER has mitigated 840 tonnes of CO2 emissions while eliminating the need for plastic-bottled water and aligning with key UAE sustainability goals
The Abu Dhabi-founded brand is bolstering sustainability across hospitality, education, and government via pioneering atmospheric water generation
UAE adopters of atmospheric water: AD Ports, Umm Al Emarat Park, Ethara, Accor Group Properties, Jotun, ADNOC, Aldar Academies, and Minor Group
Generated over 5.8M litres of drinking water from air
Eliminated over 11.6M single-use plastic bottles
Prevented 840 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions
