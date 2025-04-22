New Zealand To Continue Training Ukrainian Troops PM
The New Zealand government said this in a press release seen by Ukrinform.
"New Zealand is unwavering in its support for Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion. That is why we are extending our deployment of up to 100 New Zealand Defense Force personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and throughout Europe, and provide intelligence, liaison and logistics support through to December 2026," Luxon said.
Under the 2025/2026 mandate, personnel continue to conduct specialized training throughout Europe in combat casualty care, combat engineering, leadership and maritime explosive ordnance disposal training.Read also: Ukraine, New Zealand defense ministers discuss defense industry investments
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, New Zealand has pledged over $152 million in financial assistance and in-kind support to Ukraine.
Last year alone, the New Zealand government announced two packages worth NZD 41.9 million as part of the country's ongoing support to Ukraine.
