NYUAD Hackathon Brings Together Global Innovators To Tackle Social Good Through Quantum Computing, AI, And The UN Sustainable Development Goals



Over 200 students from 50 countries and 50 mentors from around the world will gather in Abu Dhabi to solve regional and global challenges

Students will utilize their acquired quantum computing and artificial intelligence skills to generate a positive regional and global impact in line with the UAE's Year of Community and the UN's declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology

Now in its 13th edition, the event has acquired a globally significant reputation for youth excellence in the field of technology The public is invited to attend the final presentations and award ceremony on April 27, free of charge

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Abu Dhabi, April 22, 2025: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in collaboration with Tamkeen, is set to host the 13th edition of its renowned NYUAD International Hackathon for Social Good from April 25-27. The internationally recognized event will convene over 200 students representing 50 nations and 50 mentors from around the world . Participants will explore the transformative potential of Quantum Computing (QC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address global challenges, aligning with the UAE's Year of Community, the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ 2025).

This unique event offers a platform for interdisciplinary teams to explore cutting-edge technologies and develop innovative solutions with a focus on contributing to the advancement of the GCC region. Students will hone their skills in QC, AI, software development, data science, machine learning, security, privacy, and entrepreneurship, applying these learnings to create sustainable technology with a strong impact.

Students will also get a rare opportunity to be mentored by top leaders in both industry and academia. This includes Yale, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford, NYU's Center for Quantum Phenomena (CQP), CERN's Open Quantum Institute (OQI), Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator(GESDA), Google, and Microsoft, ADIA Lab, along with QC researchers from ETH Zurich in Quantum Information and Computation, Zurich EPFL Center for Quantum Science and Engineering (QSE Center), Google, Microsoft, Sandbox AQ, IBM, Qbraid, QWorld, and TTI.

Through pre-event virtual workshops, QC certification courses, keynote addresses, lightning talks, and hands-on mentoring, world-renowned experts will provide participants with invaluable insights into the applications of quantum computing across diverse fields, from machine learning and AI to physics, chemistry, healthcare, mathematics, online gaming, security, social sciences, and the arts.

NYUAD Affiliated Professor Sana Odeh, founder and organizer of the Hackathon, stated:“At this pivotal moment of technological advancement, the NYUAD Hackathon continues to empower new generations of students from the Arab world and beyond to leverage the transformative power of quantum computing and AI for societal benefit. This year, we are particularly focused on contributing to the UAE's Year of Community and the broader development of the GCC region. Entering our 13th year, we are also witnessing the expanding global impact of our initiative, from participating in the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025, to collaborating with UNESCO and the GESDA and CERN's The Open Quantum Institute (OQI) on hackathons worldwide. NYUAD has become a recognized hub for quantum research and AI, attracting leading talent and bridging educational gaps through comprehensive training programs. We aim to inspire new startups, foster international collaborations, and advance quantum computing research.”

The opening ceremony on April 25 will feature a keynote address by Amir Karamlou, Research Scientist at Google Quantum AI / MIT. The final presentations and award ceremony on April 27 are open to the public and will include a keynote by Matthias Troyer, Technical Fellow and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Quantum. A panel discussion will include prominent figures from UNESCO, IBM, Quantum Leap Africa, TTI, The Beyond Lab at UN Geneva, and other leading organizations.

The NYUAD Hackathon is supported by a consortium of global quantum computing leaders from industry and academia, including Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Google, Sandbox AQ, CERN's Open Quantum Institute, GESDA, NYUAD Center for Quantum and Topological Systems, Microsoft, ETH Zurich, Zurich EPFL QSE Center, IBM, qBraid, QWorld, NIEW, MIT's iQuHACK, and QC Hack (Yale, Stanford, and Berkeley QC Hackathon).

This three-day event builds on a legacy of fostering social good in the Arab world and globally. With over 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries since its inception, the NYUAD Hackathon has served as a springboard for careers, scholarships, and startups.