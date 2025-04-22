Swissborg Offers FREE €30,000 Grant To Help You Take The Leap

SwissBorg , a European wealth management app with over one million users, has introduced the Dream Fund campaign, a new initiative that will award *€10,000 each to three selected applicants to support personal, creative, or entrepreneurial projects.

The Dream Fund is designed to assist individuals in taking the next step toward their goals, especially where financial limitations might otherwise present obstacles. Projects eligible for support range from launching a business or recording a creative work to community-driven efforts and personal development.

*Please note: *€10,000 prize is not available to UK users or residents in countries outside of the SwissBorg app's operating regions.

About SwissBorg

is a leading wealth management platform empowering its 1M users to achieve financial freedom through investing in digital assets and decentralised finance. Engineered in Lausanne, Switzerland, and licensed in multiple EU countries, SwissBorg brings trust and transparency back to crypto. Its flagship product, the Meta-Exchange, integrates 17 exchanges in 1 to bring its users the best rates on the market for their trades and supports 16 fiat currencies including EUR, CHF and GBP. Beyond the Meta-Exchange, they offer crypto bundles which automatically adjust according to market conditions, yield on multiple cryptocurrencies, and early investment opportunities in emerging Web3 projects. Their own token, BORG, sits at the heart of their ecosystem providing a multitude of benefits to its holders.