Grand Hotel Principe Di Piemonte Wins Luxury Lifestyle Awards For Best Luxury Beachfront Hotel In Tuscany

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), a legendary icon of luxury on the Versilia Riviera, has been crowned Best Luxury Beachfront Hotel in Tuscany, Italy, by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025. This remarkable achievement solidifies the hotel's reputation as one of the world's premier luxury destinations, combining century-old elegance with contemporary finesse.

Since its establishment in 1922, Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte has been the personification of sophistication and world-class hospitality, welcoming guests from across the globe. From its breathtaking beachfront location to its two-Michelin-starred dining experience, every element of the hotel is designed to offer an unforgettable stay. Whether indulging in the best hotel breakfast in Italy, savoring award-winning cocktails, or unwinding in its sumptuously designed rooms with panoramic sea views, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable experience.

A key highlight of the hotel is its two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Il Piccolo Principe, helmed by the renowned Chef Giuseppe Mancino. Having secured consecutive Michelin stars since 2008, Chef Mancino continues to elevate the art of fine dining, combining Tuscan traditions with international influences, particularly inspired by his travels through Asia.

Il Piccolo Principe offers three exquisite tasting experiences: the Vegetarian Menu, the I Classici menu; and the Esperienza menu. The dining experience is enhanced by the restaurant's elegant setting on a sunlit veranda overlooking the boulevard and seashore.

A signature feature of the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte is its breathtaking rooftop pool, a haven of tranquility offering a magical perspective of Tuscany. Enclosed by clear glass, the sundeck appears to float high above the Riviera, providing 360° panoramic views of the sky, sea, and the majestic silhouettes of the Apuan Alps.

Guests can immerse themselves in the shimmering blue waters year-round, as the heated pool ensures comfort even in winter. For those seeking an elevated culinary experience, La Terrazza Bistrot serves an exquisite menu of light salads, pizzas, and focaccias, alongside classic Versilia and Tuscan specialties, making it the perfect spot to enjoy an aperitivo while admiring the breathtaking surroundings.

“This recognition proves our team's passion and love for what we do. We take immense pride in creating an environment where history, culture, and luxury intertwine, creating a destination that goes beyond hospitality-it's an experience,” said Gianmaria Vitagliano, General Manager of Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte.

Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, also extended his congratulations:“Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte exemplifies the essence of world-class hospitality. Their dedication to delivering the perfect combination of history, grace, and modern luxury is what makes them stand out in the industry. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their distinction, and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements.”

As Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to redefining luxury and exceeding the expectations of every guest who steps through its doors.

For more information or to book your stay, visit .

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world's elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

