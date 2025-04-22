403
Militia leader confirms Sudan conflict is not over
(MENAFN) The commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has declared that the ongoing civil war in Sudan is far from finished, despite recent claims from the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) that they have regained control of key infrastructure in the capital, Khartoum.
Dagalo’s comments on Sunday came shortly after SAF chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared Khartoum "free" following the army’s recapture of the international airport and the presidential palace from the RSF. In his address, Dagalo acknowledged a strategic repositioning of his forces to Omdurman but stated confidently, "We will return stronger, more powerful, and victorious. The war has only just begun."
This follows recent reports of the SAF retaking a major market in Omdurman from the RSF, and the two factions have been locked in battle since April 2023 over a failed transition to civilian rule. Casualty reports vary, with some estimates indicating over 61,000 deaths in the first 14 months of fighting.
Despite multiple failed ceasefire efforts, both sides continue to stand firm, with Burhan reiterating his refusal to negotiate with the RSF, vowing to crush the militia completely.
