US embassy declares no formal US ambassador to S-Africa yet
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Pretoria has clarified that Leo Brent Bozell has not yet been officially appointed as the US ambassador to South Africa, contrary to recent media reports. The embassy explained that no one can assume the ambassadorial role until the nomination process is completed by the US Senate.
The statement detailed the constitutional procedures for appointing a US ambassador, which include several steps: the president's formal nomination, Senate Foreign Relations Committee review, a full Senate vote, and the final appointment upon Senate confirmation. Only after this process is complete can the nominee officially take office and present credentials to the host country.
The embassy's statement followed growing interest in Bozell's nomination, given his background as a media critic and founder of the Media Research Center. His nomination has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting his media experience and others raising concerns about his controversial stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The embassy assured that it would provide updates to maintain transparency throughout the process.
