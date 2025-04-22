403
Russia plans on opening embassy in additional African country
(MENAFN) Comoros has approved the establishment of a Russian embassy in its capital, Moroni, a move welcomed by the government as an opportunity to enhance bilateral relations with Russia. The announcement, made public by local media on Thursday, comes after the Comorian Foreign Ministry issued a letter confirming Moscow’s request to open a diplomatic mission in the country.
The government of Comoros emphasized that the opening of the Russian embassy would further strengthen the existing ties between the two nations and open new avenues for cooperation. The Comoros and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for several years, with Russia's embassy in neighboring Madagascar currently overseeing Comoros' diplomatic affairs.
This development is part of Russia’s broader strategy to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had announced plans to open embassies in several African nations, including Comoros, Gambia, Liberia, and Togo, in the near future. Russia also intends to enhance its presence in countries such as Sierra Leone and South Sudan, with embassies set to open soon.
Additionally, Russia has plans to reopen its mission in Niger and has already resumed its diplomatic operations in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea.
