Pearl Island Unveils First Edition Of Women's Padel Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After the success of the second edition of the Men's Padel Tournament which saw enthusiastic participation and an atmosphere filled with excitement during last Ramadan, the first edition of the Women's Padel Tournament kicked off on Sunday in the Pearl Island.

Eight teams are competing for the title at the event which will run until April 24.

The tournament is being held at the state-of-the-art Padel Court in the Fanar area, Fayrouz Zone, marking this special event as the beginning of a new and vibrant chapter in The Pearl Island's commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and fostering community spirit through sports.

The teams are battling for the championship trophies in a dynamic and lively display of talent, teamwork, and passion for the sport. As the first-ever women's tournament of its kind on The Pearl Island, this event represents a significant milestone in empowering women in sports and enhancing the island's diverse and active community.

This tournament is part of The Pearl Island's growing calendar of community sports events.

It represents more than just a competition-it's a celebration of unity, health, and community engagement. It also sets the stage for a series of future sporting events aimed at strengthening social bonds and promoting well-being for all residents and visitors.

“We are excited to host the first Women's Padel Tournament here on The Pearl Island,” said United Development Company.

“This is just the beginning of many exciting initiatives designed to bring our community together through sport and shared experiences.”