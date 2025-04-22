Swiss Re Appoints Bernhard Kaufmann Group CRO As Patrick Raaflaub Retires
Swiss Re Ltd
Zurich, 22 April 2025 – Swiss Re announced today that Bernhard Kaufmann will succeed Patrick Raaflaub as Group Chief Risk Officer as of 1 October 2025.
Bernhard Kaufmann has held Chief Risk Officer positions in the re/insurance industry for the past 17 years. He will join Swiss Re on 1 October from Helvetia, where he is currently the Group Chief Risk Officer.
Prior to this role, Bernhard Kaufmann was Chief Risk Officer at NN Group and held various senior leadership roles at Munich Re Group, most recently as Group Chief Risk Officer. He completed his PhD in theoretical physics at the Technical University of Munich.
Swiss Re's Chairman, Jacques de Vaucleroy, said: "We are delighted to have found a seasoned leader in Bernhard Kaufmann. With his deep expertise in risk management in the re/insurance industry, he is well equipped to navigate Swiss Re through the increasingly complex risk and regulatory landscape. I would also like to thank Patrick Raaflaub on behalf of the entire Board of Directors for his great contributions at Swiss Re over the past years and wish him all the very best for the future."
