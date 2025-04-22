403
Mexico, Trump Discuss Tariffs, No Deal Reached
(MENAFN) On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that she recently had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the proposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automotive goods. Although no agreement was reached, she highlighted Mexico's commitment to articulating its stance.
"We are discussing the issue of tariffs on steel, aluminum and automotive products. We did not reach an agreement, but we are presenting arguments" to prevent the implementation of import taxes, Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing at the National Palace.
She emphasized that Mexico imports more steel and aluminum from the U.S. than it exports back.
"In the case of steel and aluminum, we are arguing that we have a deficit; that is, the United States exports more steel and aluminum to Mexico than Mexico exports to the United States," she clarified.
Sheinbaum also mentioned that Mexico is exploring two potential avenues to contest the tariffs: provisions under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and trade fairness regulations from the World Trade Organization, particularly the "Most Favored Nation" clause aimed at ensuring equitable treatment among trading partners.
In a separate matter, Sheinbaum noted that Mexico's Environment and Natural Resources Minister, Alicia Barcenas, is currently in San Diego for talks with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These discussions are centered on the issue of wastewater discharges from Tijuana into the Pacific Ocean.
