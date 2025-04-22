Big Decision To Make: Simone Biles 'Not Sure' About Competing In LA 2028 Olympics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) American gymnastics icon Simone Biles made a huge revelation about her Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chances, saying she is "not sure" whether she will compete at her fourth Summer Games in front of her home crowd, but the 28-year-old said she will be there at the Olympics whether "it's on the floor or in the stands".

Biles, who endured a tough time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as she withdrew from several events due to mental health struggles, returned to the Olympic stage in Paris last year after taking a two-year break from the sport and went on to win four medals across events, including three gold.

She clinched the second all-round gold medal of her illustrious career, in team and vault, where she performed her celebrated Biles II, a Yurchenko double pike, and silver in the floor exercise.

"Right now, I am still focusing on healing physically and mentally because the Olympics takes a toll on your body. I haven't got that much time because I've sacrificed so much to hang out with my family, my friends, my husband, and stuff like that. So I am really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete. A lot of people think it's just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics.

"It is in LA, it's back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I am going to compete again, I'm not so sure. I will be at the Olympics, but whether it's on the floor or in the stands, it's a big decision to make," Biles said at the Laureus Awards ceremony on Monday.

The Paris 2024 campaign brought Biles' total Olympic medal haul to seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals for a total of 11 medals. Along with Olympic glory, her 30 world championship medals, including 23 gold, make her the most decorated gymnast in history.