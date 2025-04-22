403
Kiev LGBTQ club ridicules Christian ceremony on Easter Sunday
(MENAFN) A performance at a gay club in Kiev on Easter Sunday has caused a stir by mocking a Christian ritual, according to a video circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels. The performance at Portum, a popular gay venue, featured a drag queen imitating the Christian Asperges rite, where holy water is traditionally sprinkled on the congregation. The queen, wearing fake breasts, splashed water from a large bowl onto party-goers while the song "Judas" by Lady Gaga played in the background.
The performance, which occurred on the same day as the Christian celebration of Jesus' resurrection, angered many Ukrainians, with thousands responding online with upset emojis. Some commentators denounced it as “sick theater,” while others called for divine mercy on the performers.
The incident comes amid growing controversy over the LGBTQ+ community’s activities in Ukraine. Earlier in the week, the Sunny Bunny LGBTQ film festival opened on Good Friday, angering many Christians and some politicians, including MP Aleksey Goncharenko, who called it a “provocation.” Despite the backlash, the festival organizers defended the event, emphasizing Ukraine’s secular nature and the diversity of events allowed in the country.
The LGBTQ+ movement in Ukraine has gained visibility during the ongoing conflict with Russia, with activists using their platform to show defiance and support for the Ukrainian military. Meanwhile, Russia has cracked down on LGBTQ+ rights, banning “LGBT propaganda” and labeling the movement a terrorist organization.
