Turkish Airlines Increases Istanbul, Damascus Flights
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, Turkey's leading air carrier, announced on Monday that it is raising the frequency of its Istanbul-Damascus scheduled flights from seven to twelve per week.
The airline stated that the new flight schedule will be implemented starting July 8.
Turkish Airlines resumed its services to Damascus in January after a suspension that lasted since April 2012, owing to the ongoing conflict in Syria.
Initially, the flights were planned to operate three times a week, but due to growing demand, the airline has been operating them daily.
