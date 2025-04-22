Fahmaan On Showing Emotional Side Of Men On TV: Not A Taboo

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Popular television star Fahmaan Khan says that showing the emotional side of men on the small screen is no longer a taboo and stressed the importance of portraying vulnerability alongside strength, offering a more balanced representation of male characters.

Asked if showing the emotional side of men on TV is considered a taboo, Fahmaan told IANS,“ No, not at all. Not anymore. I don't think so. It's not like before. There needs to be vulnerability, but there also needs to be a strong strength that needs to be shown in the vulnerability so that people get a little inspired by them.”

The 34-year-old star, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in "Imlie" and Dr. Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in "Apna Time Bhi Aayega," agrees that society doesn't easily accept men who are completely vulnerable.

“Completely vulnerable men aren't accepted as well in society itself. It's not because they're not supposed to show vulnerability, but they're supposed to also be strong enough to attain a certain comeback from that soft side of theirs, from that sad side of theirs. And there's nothing wrong.”

The actor, who is currently seen in“Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha,” feels that societal differences between men and women come from upbringing and genetic factors.

“I think that's how males and females are differentiated and have been brought up in society, in this world. And that's how their genes are made.”

He added,“So yeah, it's not a taboo. I think it's a good thing to be showing, and they are doing that. People are showing emotional sides of people, of male characters in television these days. And that is a good thing.”

Talking about his current show, Fahmaan plays Ranbir Singh Bajwa in Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. The show revolves around a proud sardar named Ranbir and Meghla, a Bengali, who fall in love despite their cultural differences.