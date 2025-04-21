JSMO Handles 47,801 Customs Declarations In Q1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) handled 47,801 customs declarations and conducted 1,368 inspection tours nationwide during the first quarter of 2025.

These inspections aimed to verify product compliance with technical regulations, national standards and applicable legislation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JSMO issued 170 orders to destroy non-compliant products deemed hazardous to public health. These included cleaning agents, wet wipes, children's toys, electrical devices and tires.

In the first three months of 2025, the organisation also ordered the closure of three non-compliant economic establishments, including factories and shops.

It also issued 32 warnings, referred 53 violators to the Public Prosecutor, and followed up on 208 complaints, all of which were pursued legally under the Standards and Metrology Law.

The figures revealed that, up to mid-April, JSMO tested and hallmarked 5,400 kilogrammes of locally made and imported gold and silver jewellery, and examined 7,000 kilogrammes of imported gold and silver bullion.

During the same period, JSMO conducted 26,650 laboratory tests and inspected 4,675 fuel flow metres at stations and tankers, 3,150 gas cylinders for weight accuracy, 4,220 taxi metres, 615 types of pre-packaged goods, and 590 scales and weighing instruments.

JSMO also verified 2,689 certificates of conformity to ensure their authenticity and validity, and inspected 1,200 lifts to confirm their safety and public usability.

It also granted the Jordan Quality Mark and certificates of conformity, such as "Halal" and "Organic Product" certifications, to 147 products.

JSMO stressed the importance of public cooperation in reporting violations within its regulatory scope.

The public can report through the direct complaints line at 06-5301243, its Facebook page through gov, or the complaints section on its website , noting that all complaints are handled with“utmost confidentiality and objectivity.”