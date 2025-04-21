403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah mourned in a cable sent to Cardinal of the Catholic Church Giovanni Battista Re, the demise of Pope Francis.
BEIJING - Kuwait reiterated the right of all countries to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as well as the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs issued a report the local charities achievements and contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
BAGHDAD- Iraq's Federal Supreme Court will look tomorrow into two separate appeals to a verdict that rendered an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between Kuwait and Baghdad as unconstitutional.
KUWAIT - The Japanese embassy in Kuwait announced the launch of its government scholarship (MEXT 2026 for Research Students and Undergraduate Students), which allows Kuwaitis to study at Japanese Universities.
BEIJING - The 1st China-GCC Forum on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology kicked off in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China.
GAZA - Health Authorities in Gaza affirmed 39 Palestinians dead and 62 others injured in several governorates, due to the continuous Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran, a move that indicates deep-rooted coordination between the two sides.
ISLAMABAD - At least six militants were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military. (end)
