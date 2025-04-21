Salesian Missions Mourns The Passing Of Pope Francis

Pope Francis had close ties to the Salesians of Don Bosco.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, joins the Salesian Family and the international community of Catholics in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. Although a Jesuit priest, the pope was a long-time friend of the Salesians.

Pope Francis, along with millions of youth around the globe, had been educated in Salesian schools. He nurtured close ties to Salesian missionaries and priests throughout his life. He was baptized by a Salesian priest, educated in a Salesian school and encouraged in his vocation by the same Salesian priest who introduced his parents to one other.

At the beginning of April, the pope's convalescence meant he could not meet Salesian chapter members in person but wanted to send them encouragement. The theme of the chapter meeting was: "Salesians, passionate about Jesus Christ, dedicated to the young."

In a message reported by Catholic Review, Pope Francis said, "It is a good program. It emphasizes being 'passionate' and 'dedicated,' letting oneself be fully embraced by the love of the Lord and serving others without keeping anything for oneself, just as your founder did in his time."

The Salesians of Don Bosco was founded in northern Italy in 1859 by St. John Bosco to care for and educate poor and marginalized youth. Pope Francis added in the statement, "The challenges to be faced have in part changed since then but the Salesians' 'faith and enthusiasm remain the same, enriched by new gifts, such as that of interculturality.'"

Pope Francis and the Salesians had a specific focus on aiding the poor and marginalized, ensuring that they were cared for and had access to the resources they need. He also had a focus on caring for the environment, which Salesian schools and centers took to heart, launching sustainability initiatives in the pope's honor.

"Pope Francis will be known by many for his deep love for the poorest of the poor and his strong advocacy for those on the margins, especially migrants and his care for the Earth and environment," said Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "The best way we can honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis is to strive to embody in our lives those areas of faith and life most important to him, care for the poor, the marginalized and the environment."

Salesian programs are operated by more than 30,000 Salesian missionaries in more than 130 countries around the globe. Salesian programs provide poor youth and their families access to education, workforce development, humanitarian relief, youth clubs, health services, feeding programs and more.

About Salesian Missions USA

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY, and is part of the Don Bosco Network-a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople-all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion.

