FIONA DAVIS SELECTED FOR THE EXECUTIVE CHOICE AWARD BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fiona Davis was recently selected for the Executive Choice Award 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only 5 professionals are selected for the Executive Choice Award each year. This prestigious recognition celebrates outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence across various sectors. The Executive Choice Award 2025 celebrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence across multiple sectors. This year, the award highlights outstanding individuals who have demonstrated remarkable achievements, forward-thinking strategies, and a commitment to driving positive change. The Executive Choice Award honors those who have gone above and beyond in shaping the future of their industries, showcasing visionary leadership and impactful results. As a mark of excellence, this accolade acknowledges individual success and inspires others to pursue groundbreaking solutions and elevate their practices to new heights.These exceptional individuals are dedicated to making a meaningful difference, utilizing their expertise, passion, and resources to drive impactful change. Fiona Davis has consistently demonstrated excellence and leadership, establishing herself as a distinguished professional and a true expert in her field. Her commitment to advancing her industry and her ability to inspire those around her make her a standout honoree. Fiona will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaOur esteemed Executive Choice Award member, Fiona Davis, exemplifies strength, leadership, positivity, kindness, and inspiration. Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, says, "We are so pleased to see Fiona's outstanding accomplishments. We are so proud to have her part of our IAOTP family."Ms. Davis's passion for teaching was ignited during her decade-long tenure as a primary school teacher for children. Her dedication to serving in the Australian Army, with a focus on education and training development, spans two decades.Fiona's career reflects her deep involvement in military education and leadership. She taught soldier promotion courses and instructed at the Royal Military College. Her role as an instructor at the Army Aviation Training Centre led her to meet her husband, who was serving at a nearby unit. Fiona's leadership was further demonstrated as she led the Army's instructional design unit. In her final years of service, she played a pivotal role in shaping Army doctrine as its editor, influencing content, assisting writers, supervising graphic artists and photographers, and managing the printing process to ensure the smooth delivery of high-quality material. Her ability to guide and support these teams exemplifies her strong organizational and communication skills, further solidifying her reputation as an influential leader in military education.Fiona Davis achieved a significant milestone by successfully leading and managing a team of military and civilian educators during a 9-month deployment to East Timor. Their mission was to teach English to soldiers of the East Timorese Army. Fiona joined Victoria Police in 2010 after serving in the Army. She analyzes, designs, and develops training programs for police recruits, detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors. She has collaborated with the Police Air Wing to create a comprehensive training program for their Aircrewmen.Fiona Davis plays a pivotal role in ensuring the continuous development and operational efficiency within the police force. Her extensive responsibilities include conducting continuous improvement audits for detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors and training file audits for students. She provides expert compliance advice to internal and external stakeholders within the People Development Command and is responsible for developing educational processes and standardized document templates for the Police Academy's courses.One of Fiona's key achievements came in 2020 when she was part of a small team that successfully re-accredited Victoria Police as a Registered Training Organisation. This was an incredibly challenging task, given that the accreditation process took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Despite the restrictions, Fiona worked primarily from home for two years, adapting to the "COVID-normal" business environment, which involved meeting via Zoom and Microsoft Teams.In 2022, Fiona returned to the office, where she enjoyed reconnecting with her colleagues. In addition to her primary duties, Fiona also took on the responsibility of managing exams for police recruits and those seeking promotion. She oversees the creation, printing, and partial marking of exams, as well as reporting the results. Fiona also plays a crucial role in assisting stakeholders in the development of short and long courses, including writing lesson plans and assessments.From July to October 2024, Fiona was temporarily promoted to manage her unit, overseeing five staff members with diverse portfolios. During this time, she provided specialist strategic advice to senior leaders, ensuring compliance with various programs while also managing the auditing of two qualifications.In 2025, she leads the implementation of an electronic exam system, eliminating the need for paper-based exams. Additionally, she will be a key member of a small team working to re-register Victoria Police as a Registered Training Organisation.Ms. Davis maintains her connection to the Army by being an Army Reserve Officer and currently serves with the Australian Army History Unit as a Museum Manager. She has done this role for the past fourteen years. During the last 2 years, Fiona has participated in the redevelopment of her Army Reserve unit. The interior of the building has been reconfigured, and new displays have been created inside specially designed display cabinets. The reconfigured museum will be featured as part of the Royal Australian Army Corps of Signals' 100th anniversary celebrations, which will take place throughout 2025.She also worked for the Directorate of Operations and Training Area Management by writing a training package for their Range Control Officers Course (these people manage Defence's firing ranges Australia-wide).During Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Fiona volunteered for active service in the Army and was deployed to Operation COVID ASSIST. This was where the Australian Defence Force assisted the Victorian Government during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Fiona served as the Intelligence Officer at the task force headquarters for three and a half months. Ms. Davis told TIP Radio it was a great opportunity and an honor, but it was odd to deploy to assist your state in a crisis.Fiona is dedicated to continuing her education. She holds a Master of Professional Studies in Instructional Design, a Master of Professional Studies in Teaching ESL, a Bachelor of Education, and a diploma in management and project management. In 2017, she completed her studies for two further diplomas: Training Design and Development and Vocational Education and Training.Ms. Davis has belonged to professional organizations throughout her career and has been recognized globally for her hard work and accomplishments. IAOTP has honoured Fiona in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication Vol 1 and 2 and for the International Educational Hero Award. Last year, Fiona was named Top Global Impact Educational Consultant of the Year 2023. In 2022, she was named IAOTP's Most Influential Educator of the Year and was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. She was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame, received the Educational Consultant of the Decade Award, and was named Humanitarian of the Year. Fiona was also honoured as Top Educational Consultant of the Year and received the Empowered Woman Award. She was recognized as the Top Female Professional of the Year and was named a Lifetime Achievement Awardee. In 2018, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in Times Square, NYC, on the famous Reuters building for her IAOTP recognitions for 2019. Fiona also presented a gift of an Army bear to the President of IAOTP at the 2019 gala, honouring her experience in the Army. In 2024, Fiona Davis was honored with two prestigious accolades: The Presidential Award in Education and recognition in the 2nd Edition of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. These awards reflect her outstanding contributions to education and leadership on a global scale. Fiona's remarkable achievements will culminate in yet another significant honor at IAOTP's annual award gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in December, where she will be recognized for her recent selection as the Most Inspirational Member of the Year and the prestigious Executive Choice Award.Additionally, Fiona is a member of the Australian Institute of Training and Development and Returned Servicemen's League of Australia. She received the Australian Army Active Service Medal and the Australian Army Long Service Medal. She was named Top VIP Member of Worldwide Branding in 2013 & 2014, selected as Top Female Professional for 2015, and featured in Pro-Files Magazine. She was also selected for the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and featured in a chapter for the Top 101 Industry Expert publication.Furthermore, in October 2019, Fiona represented Victoria in her age group at the Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championship, where her team earned the silver medal. She was also the runner-up for her hockey club's Most Valuable Player award. In 2021, Fiona received her club's Most Valuable Player award. She has been playing and umpiring summer master's hockey to maintain her fitness in preparation for the winter season.Also in 2021, Fiona received a 10-year award for working at Victoria Police. It is a set of 3 medals - large for ceremonial occasions, small for other occasions, and a bar for everyday wear. The ceremony was held in the chapel of the Victoria Police Academy, where Fiona works, and her husband was able to attend.When not working, Fiona enjoys physical activity for her body and mind. She plays field and masters hockey for a Melbourne club, runs regularly, and walks their dog with her husband. Fiona has also begun playing lawn bowls with a club near where she lives. Competitions are every Saturday afternoon during summer. In the 2023-24 season, she won the club's Novice Champion trophy.She and her husband adopted a new dog, Billy, from a pet rescue organization in late December 2019. Billy is a black and tan kelpie. He enjoys running and playing chasings, although as he's getting older he's starting to slow down. When Melbourne was under quarantine due to COVID-19, Billy grew fond of his family and became an excellent house pet which he still is today. His best place is on the bed where he will spend as much time as possible!Fiona is Secretary of her Returned Services League (RSL) Ladies Sub-branch. They have monthly lunch meetings for the members at various RSL clubrooms around Melbourne. The RSL is a veteran organisation, that provides a network for veterans and their families, offer community services, and act as a political voice for veterans' issues.Fiona is a talented jewelry designer passionate about beading, boasting an extensive collection of beads. She has successfully launched her online business, Red Dog Beading, specializing in seed beading and chain maille jewelry, with a growing interest in polymer clay designs. Beyond her creative pursuits, Fiona enjoys reading mystery and adventure novels, with Agatha Christie, Clive Cussler, Peter Temple, Dick Francis, and lately Jane Harper among her favorite authors.Watch her video here:For more information on Ms. Fiona Davis, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit

