Onsite Mammography Provides Notice Of Data Incident

BOSTON, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onsite Mammography ("Onsite") announces a data incident that impacted some protected health information.

On October 4, 2024, Onsite discovered unusual activity associated with one employee's email account. Onsite enlisted independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation to determine what happened and whether sensitive information may have been impacted. According to the investigation, an unauthorized actor gained access to the individual's email account for a brief window of time. The investigation further revealed that the unauthorized actor only had access to the email account and did not have access to any other systems within the Onsite network. Onsite engaged the services of an outside data analytics vendor, that conducted a comprehensive review of the impacted files to determine whether any PHI was involved. The review concluded on February 21, 2025 and revealed that the compromised information included specific health-related information about patients.

In response to this incident, Onsite implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. Onsite also notified law enforcement and is reviewing its policies and procedures related to data protection. Onsite has no reason to believe any information has been or will be misused as a result of this incident. You may write to Onsite at 815 North Road, Westfield, MA 01085.

Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289, P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion; Experian 1-888-397-3742, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian; Equifax 1-888-298-0045, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), or their state Attorney General. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

SOURCE Onsite Mammography

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED