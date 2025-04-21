Heidrick & Struggles To Release 2025 First Quarter Results
CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII ) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced it will host its quarterly conference call to discuss 2025 first quarter financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 5:00pm ET.
The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at . To listen by phone dial +1-800-715-9871 or +1-646-307-1963, conference ID: 4805686. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.
About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII ) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at .
Investor Relations Contact:
Suzanne Rosenberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media:
Bianca Wilson
Global Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Heidrick & StrugglesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment