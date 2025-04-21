Heidrick & Struggles To Release 2025 First Quarter Results

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII ) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced it will host its quarterly conference call to discuss 2025 first quarter financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at . To listen by phone dial +1-800-715-9871 or +1-646-307-1963, conference ID: 4805686. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII ) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at .

Investor Relations Contact:

Suzanne Rosenberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Bianca Wilson

Global Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

