MARY LEE BLAYLOCK JOINS SOTHEBY's INTERNATIONAL REALTY AS PRESIDENT OF BROKERAGE

Seasoned Real Estate Expert to Lead Company-Owned Brokerage Operations

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that seasoned real estate expert Mary Lee Blaylock has joined the brand as president of brokerage. Responsible for leading its company-owned brokerage operations, she will oversee 48 brokerage offices nationally that support more than 2,300 affiliated agents responsible for $20B in annual sales volume in 2024. Blaylock will focus on the development and execution of strategies to enhance local market positioning and continue to drive long-term growth.

Blaylock joins the company with more than 30 years of residential real estate experience. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, where she spearheaded enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across 35 companies and brands. Prior, Blaylock was president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, where she led 56 offices, 350 employees, and 3,000 agents, and was responsible for the firm's National Luxury Division. Blaylock was also instrumental in founding HomeServices Relocation, LLC.

"At every step in my career, I have admired Sotheby's International Realty," noted Blaylock on her move. "The brand has set the standard for client representation and marketing luxury homes worldwide. The reputation of the advisors affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty is peerless and I look forward to leveraging my expertise and passion to serve them."

"Mary Lee's extensive industry knowledge, proven leadership track record in leadership and genuine ability to build strong relationships will undoubtedly drive our company-owned brokerage operations to new heights," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Our agents will benefit from her strategic vision, hands-on approach, and commitment to our extraordinarily high standards that will further equip our advisors to deliver unparalleled service and transact for their clients."

Since beginning her career as a real estate agent and brokerage manager, Blaylock has consistently been recognized for her leadership within the residential real estate industry. The Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) has recognized her as one of the 100 most powerful leaders in residential real estate and RISMedia inducted her to their Hall of Fame in 2023.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED