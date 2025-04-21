403
Ceará’S Green Hydrogen And Data Center Boom Faces Power Grid Bottleneck
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's state of Ceará, home to the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, stands at the center of a high-stakes energy and technology push. The region has attracted R$128 billion (about $25 billion) in planned investments for green hydrogen and data center projects.
These ventures, developed by Brazilian firm Casa dos Ventos and Australian mining giant Fortescue , aim to position Ceará as a major player in the global clean energy market. However, a mismatch between energy demand and grid capacity now threatens to stall these ambitions.
Casa dos Ventos plans to build a green hydrogen plant costing $8.4 billion (R$49 billion) and a R$50 billion data center. Fortescue has announced a $5 billion (R$29 billion) hydrogen facility.
Together, their projects would require about 3 GW of power, equivalent to 1.4% of Brazil's total centralized generation capacity. The state government and private partners have signed nearly 40 memoranda of understanding with national and international companies.
The goal is to produce clean ammonia and hydrogen for export, mainly to Europe, leveraging a strategic partnership with the Port of Rotterdam. The first phase targets 400,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2025, with a second phase aiming for 1.6 million tonnes by 2030.
Projected investments for expansion reach $7 billion, with another $3.7 billion needed for the second phase. Yet, the Brazilian National Electric System Operator (ONS) has denied grid access to these energy-intensive projects.
Brazil's Green Hydrogen Push Faces Infrastructure Bottlenecks
The transmission network in Ceará can currently handle only 1.5 to 3 GW, while demand from new projects could reach 6 GW by 2030. The ONS cites the need for network stability and careful planning, especially after the 2023 blackout that exposed vulnerabilities in the national grid.
Industry leaders argue that the slow pace of grid expansion risks undermining Brazil's temporary advantage in green hydrogen. They warn that delays could allow other regions to develop competing technologies, reducing demand for Brazilian hydrogen.
The federal government has launched the Low Carbon Hydrogen Development Program, offering R$18.3 billion in tax incentives from 2028 to 2032. However, companies fear missing out if grid upgrades lag behind.
The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Energy Research Company (EPE) are studying how to expand the grid by 4 GW. However, new transmission lines may not be ready until 2032.
This timeline could prevent projects from accessing incentives and meeting export targets. The EPE's final study, expected by the end of this year, will determine what upgrades are needed.
Ceará's push for green hydroge and data centers illustrates a classic infrastructure challenge. Investors moved quickly, banking on abundant wind and solar resources and regulatory support.
However, the energy grid's limited capacity and slow expansion now threaten to turn opportunity into frustration. The outcome will depend on how fast authorities can align infrastructure with the scale of private ambition.
All figures and claims in this report are based on official documents, company statements, and government sources.
