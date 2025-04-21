Ukrainian Ngs Capture Russian Infantrymen In Kupiansk Sector
This was reported by NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko on Telegram , where he also posted a video of the event.
"They were trying to gain a foothold, but something didn't go as planned. In the Kupiansk sector, fighters of the 2nd Special Purpose Battalion of the 15th NGU Kara-Dag Brigade captured an enemy infantry group attempting to entrench in the unit's area of responsibility," Pivnenko stated.
According to him, the group was spotted in advance by drone units, which helped create favorable conditions for the infantry to act.
"The invaders decided not to push their luck and made the right choice - to surrender and stay alive," Pivnenko noted.Read also: National Guard repels Russian assault at Pokrovsk direction
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, in cooperation with other units, captured nine Russian servicemen in Russia's Kursk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment