Ukrainian Ngs Capture Russian Infantrymen In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector of the front, soldiers of the 15th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) have captured a group of Russian infantrymen.

This was reported by NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko on Telegram , where he also posted a video of the event.

"They were trying to gain a foothold, but something didn't go as planned. In the Kupiansk sector, fighters of the 2nd Special Purpose Battalion of the 15th NGU Kara-Dag Brigade captured an enemy infantry group attempting to entrench in the unit's area of responsibility," Pivnenko stated.

According to him, the group was spotted in advance by drone units, which helped create favorable conditions for the infantry to act.

"The invaders decided not to push their luck and made the right choice - to surrender and stay alive," Pivnenko noted.

