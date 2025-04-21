Muscat Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) general index 30 closed today at 4,293 points, down by 13.4 points or 0.31 percent, compared to the previous close which stood at 4,306.40 points.

The trading value today stood at OMR 2,716,165 comprising a rise by 1.97 percent, compared to the last session, which stood at OMR 2,663,735.

The market value went down by 0.129 percent to reach about OMR 27.14 billion, according to a report released by MSX.