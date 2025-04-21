403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 21/04: Bullish Momentum (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3425. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3425.
There will be no major economic numbers from the United States and the UK this week. Some of the top data to watch will be the flash manufacturing and services PMIs, which will come out on Tuesday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend in the past few weeks. This rebound happened after the pair bottomed at 1.2708, the Major S&R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool.The pair has moved above the 50-day moving average and the upper side of the ascending channel. Also, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator have continued rising.Therefore, the pair will likely continue soaring as bulls target the extreme overshood point at 1.3427. This price coincides with its highest point in September last year.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment