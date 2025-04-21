BTC/USD Forecast Today 21/04: Bitcoin Range Holds (Video)
- Bitcoin is down slightly during trading on Friday as we continue to hang around the 200-day EMA. The 200-day EMA is an indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to. So, it's not overly surprising to see this market just hang around this area overall.
And it's probably worth noting that Bitcoin was the first thing to sell off, but since then, it's been remarkably stable. We are in a new paradigm when it comes to trading Bitcoin, because in the past, this thing would probably already be down to about $30,000. But even with all of the chaos that we are seeing, it's been remarkably stable.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewPerhaps it is because it is a Wall Street ETF now, essentially but things sold off pretty significantly in the beginning of the year and then in the last two months it has stayed very tight in this well-defined range. I suspect there are people out there, much like me, who have buying orders on each and every dip in little increments. They're just simply accumulating. So if we get some type of risk on type of attitude or news in the market, I think that it kicks off the next leg higher in Bitcoin.
