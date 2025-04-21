403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/MXN Forecast Today 21/04: Sits At 200 Day EMA (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) During Good Friday trading the US dollar did bounce ever so slightly against the Mexican peso clearly, there are some issues with the uptrend here are hanging around the 200-day EMA, and if we do, in fact, start to break down from here, you then have to anticipate that perhaps we could drop to the 19 peso level you look at the chart going back about four years, you can see that the area between 20 and 21 pesos was in fact a major area of transactions in the past. So, for it to act as a bit of a barrier probably wouldn\u0026#39;t be a huge surprise. And in fact, it would just be simple technical analysis. On the other hand, if we do turn around, perhaps due to some type of extension of the trade spat or concerns about the Mexican economy or further tariffs, which I don\u0026#39;t think Mexico is going to suffer further tariffs, but it is a possibility, then if we turn around and take out the 21 Mexican peso level, we could be looking at a major breakout. So, it\u0026#39;ll be interesting to see how this plays out.W Patterned Ended Where it Measured to End Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The previous W pattern had a measured move of about where we ended up. So, I think you could, at this point in time, suggest that all of the previous technical analysis, with the exception of the support and resistance barriers, might be a thing of the past. I\u0026#39;ll be watching for a little bit of a bounce and see how we behave near the 20 Mexican pesos level, because if we fail from there, then I think it\u0026#39;s a good shot that we continue to drop. EURUSD Chart by TradingView That being said, the US dollar is oversold against multiple currencies, and it is probably only a matter of time before traders will continue to look at this for a potential longer-term play. After all, the interest rates in Mexico are much higher than they are in the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment