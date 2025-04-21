403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/JPY Analysis Today 21/04: Downward Trend (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Amid strong risk aversion among investors and a flight to the Japanese Yen as a safe haven, selling pressures on the USD/JPY pair have intensified, with losses reaching the $141.60 support level, the lowest for the currency pair in seven months. The pair began the new trading week around these losses after failing to rebound upwards last week.
While the Japanese minister acknowledged the US's keenness to raise the issue of exchange rates, he declined to speculate on potential talking points, noting that no date has yet been set for the meeting with Bisant.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/JPY Technical analysis and Expectations Today:According to the performance on the daily chart above, the overall trend for the USD/JPY currency pair remains bearish. Breaking below the $141.60 support level will quickly move the bears towards the psychological support level of $140.00. From now until reaching this psychological level, keep in mind that technical indicators have moved towards strong oversold levels, as observed in the direction of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), MACD, and Stochastic.Therefore, we still prefer the strategy of buying USD/JPY at every downward level. The most suitable buying recommendation currently is at $140.90 with a target of $144.80 and a stop-loss at $140.00. Currently, the currency pair is not awaiting significant influential economic data today. Therefore, the movement will depend on investors' risk appetite and expectations for the future policies of global central banks.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment