EUR/USD Analysis Today 21/04: Bullish Stability (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1338 – 1.1290 – 1.1200 respectively. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1420 – 1.1500 – 1.1590 respectively.
- Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1455, with a target of 1.1290 and a stop loss of 1.1540. Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1260, with a target of 1.1450 and a stop loss of 1.1170.
Looking at the trading performance of EUR/USD across licensed trading platforms on the daily chart, it is clear that technical indicators have moved to break strong overbought barriers, and it may be natural to initiate profit-taking selling operations. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), MACD, and Stochastic, and even the moving averages, indicate the strength of the overall bullish trend for EUR/USD. In general, the EUR/USD pair remains oscillating between a near-term support level in the mid-1.12 range and a resistance level in the mid-1.14 range. If EUR/USD breaks the support range upwards, we see limited resistance before the 1.16 resistance level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewCurrency Signals and Forecasts:Bullish EUR/USD Scenario: Will depend on the continuation of negotiations between the European Union and the US administration regarding tariffs and further investor risk appetite. Be cautious about initiating EUR/USD selling operations at any time. The bullish trend will strengthen with Euro bulls moving towards the resistance levels of 1.1485 and 1.1560, which will simultaneously push technical indicators into more extreme overbought zones.Bearish EUR/USD Scenario: If profit-taking selling operations begin for EUR/USD after recent strong consecutive gains, breaking the support levels of 1.1200 and 1.1110 is important for the bears to start taking control, and the stronger bearish shift will require breaking the psychological level of 1.1000 afterwards. We see this as the more likely scenario for EUR/USD trading in the coming days.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
