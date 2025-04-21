Geneva Airport Ready To Introduce Facial Recognition

Italiano it Scalo di Ginevra pronto ad introdurre riconoscimento facciale Original Read more: Scalo di Ginevra pronto ad introdurre riconoscimento faccial

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Geneva International Airport would like to use facial recognition to improve passenger flow and security. This was revealed yesterday by public broadcaster RTS. The project is awaiting the green light from the federal government. This content was published on April 21, 2025 - 10:44 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The passenger's face would become his boarding pass,” airport technical director Massimo Gentile summed up on Sunday evening on the RTS 'Mise au Point' programme.“When a passenger arrives at the airport, he will have a first point of contact in front of which he will have to check in,” Gentile explained.

“From then on, the biometric image can be used in all airport passages where boarding passes or documents are required,” according to the technical director.“The data is very reliable, more reliable than human recognition. This can actually help to increase security”.

More More Why China's approach to AI intrigues Switzerland

This content was published on Feb 15, 2025 Switzerland is looking with interest at China as it aims to become a bridge between East and West in the global AI race.

Read more: Why China's approach to AI intrigues Switzerland