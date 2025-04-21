Las Tablas, Los Santos: Preparations for Carnival 2026 have already begun in Las Tablas. Last Saturday, April 19, the 2025 queens returned to Parque Porras. It was a barrage of fireworks and rockets where each tuna seeks to show who is in charge of the Tableño carnival. The people of Tableños met the 2026 Carnival queens, and the first to arrive at Parque Porras was Astrid Carolina Sánchez Brandao, queen of Calle Abajo, pictured above. And with the Calle Arriba murga, its 2026 queen, Ana Isabel Carrizo Castillo pictured below, who said that they rule the carnival. In Las Tablas, they're celebrating the best Carnival in Panama, and since last Saturday, they've been working to showcase the reasons why they want to be unsurpassed. In 2026, Carnival will be celebrated from February 14 to February 17.

In Panamanian culture,“Murga” refers to a vibrant musical ensemble, primarily used in the tunas (carnival groups) of Las Tablas, while“Tuna” is the term for the group itself. A murga provides a musical backbone to the tuna's performance, often playing when the“cantalante” (the lead singer) struggles to maintain coordination with the rest of the group.

Murga:



Definition: A musical ensemble that accompanies the tuna during carnival celebrations, particularly in Las Tablas.

Instruments: Typically features wind instruments (trumpets, saxophones, trombones) and percussion (drums, cymbals). Role: The murga fills in the musical void when the cantalante's singing or the coordination of the tuna lags.

Tuna:



Definition: A group of people, often dressed in elaborate costumes, who participate in carnival parades, singing and dancing.

Structure: Led by a“cantalante” who sings or chants a song, which is then sung by the rest of the tuna. Significance: Tunas are a central part of the Las Tablas carnival tradition, representing the creativity and cultural expression of the communities.

