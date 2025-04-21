Applications Open For National MSME Awards 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, has announced the opening of online applications for the National MSME Awards 2025.

These awards recognise outstanding contributions and achievements by MSMEs across the country in manufacturing, services, innovation, and exports.

A total of 35 awards will be presented across three broad categories: Manufacturing Entrepreneurship (12 awards), Service Entrepreneurship (9 awards), and Special Categories (14 awards).

Each award includes a cash prize of up to Rs. 3 lakh, depending on the rank and category.

In the Manufacturing and Service Entrepreneurship categories, awards will be conferred upon top-performing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, as well as those demonstrating technological efficiency and export excellence.

The Special Category Awards aim to encourage inclusive growth by recognising women entrepreneurs, SC/ST entrepreneurs, Divyang (differently-abled) entrepreneurs, and entrepreneurs from the North Eastern Region. Each of these subcategories will include awards for both manufacturing and service sectors.

The awards offer not only national recognition but also serve as a testament to entrepreneurial excellence, innovation, and resilience in the MSME sector.

Winners are celebrated in a national-level event, providing visibility and credibility that can enhance business prospects.

The last date to apply is 14th May 2025. Applications must be submitted online through the official portals: / ;

For further information or assistance, MSMEs may contact the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) at ... or visit

(KNN Bureau)