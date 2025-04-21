Barzan Youth Center Holds 2Nd Youth Councils Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Barzan Youth Center, in collaboration with Nasser bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Secondary School for Boys, organized the second youth councils' forum entitled: Student Councils, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship.



Those in attendance were Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), HE Dr. Ibrahim Saleh Al Nuaimi, President of Barzan Youth Center, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside a host of officials from the Ministry of Sports and Youth.



Held as part of the ongoing efforts to empower young people and bolster their role in leading the future, the event is literally a role model for the constructive integration between MoEHE and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, as their bilateral collaboration represents an incredible step toward building an integrated youth system that combines pedagogical values, leadership skills, and interactive activities.



Overall, the collaboration underscores the national vision that intends to prepare a leading and powerful generation that merges science and action and is well-armed with identity, as well as societal values and responsibility.



The forum featured a workshop for participating students from 24 secondary schools, with the objective of advancing their capabilities in thinking, creating initiatives, and collective work, with awards accorded to the winning schools participating in the forum themed: Paths of Knowledge, under the center's oversight, in pursuit of spurring youth initiatives and accomplishing them.



President of Barzan Youth Center, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, underlined the importance of these councils and their foremost roles in enhancing leadership skills, stressing that the center is committed to backing these initiatives to build a discerning generation of youth that wields noble Islamic precepts and responsibly spearheads the community.