Qatar CSR Conference And Exhibition 2025 Kicks Off April 28

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar University (QU) and the Social Responsibility Initiative are organizing the Qatar CSR Conference and Exhibition 2025 from April 28 to 30 under the theme "Sustainability in the Digital Age".

Dean of the College and Chair of the Conference Steering Committee, Prof. Rana Sobh said in a press conference on Monday that this year's edition will focus on the intersection of sustainability and digital innovation amid the challenges facing businesses in a rapidly evolving world.

"This year's conference theme, 'Sustainability in the Digital Age,' reflects the growing importance of integrating digital technologies into responsible business practices-from AI-based sustainability solutions to tech-enhanced circular economy models.

"The summit will demonstrate how institutions can harness the power of technology to create lasting social, environmental, and economic impact through a rich agenda of panels, interventions, and workshops delivered by top experts and academics from business schools worldwide, as well as participating local and international institutions."

She also noted the involvement of a range of academic and humanitarian institutions, most notably the academic partner, the Middle East and North Africa Business Schools Alliance for Sustainability (MEBAS), launched by the College of Business and Economics at QU in October of last year. MEBAS includes 15 accredited business schools in the region. Other key partners include the global partner, UNESCO, and the knowledge partner, the International Labour Organization (ILO), among others. A significant turnout of experts from various universities across the Gulf and Middle East is also expected.

For his part, CEO of the Qatar CSR National Program, Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari said, "We are proud of our partnership with QU and the patronage of the Prime Minister for the third consecutive year. Together, we are building a platform to enhance social impact in Qatar by engaging both the public and private sectors.

"This initiative benefits both our communities and businesses alike. We warmly invite everyone to attend the conference's insightful sessions and encourage more companies to launch impactful CSR initiatives in Qatar and apply for the Qatar CSR Awards next year if unable to do so this year".

General Manager of the CSR Initiative Foundation Jack Saba said that the organizing committee has received around 140 nominated initiatives, from which 40 will be selected for awards in various categories, in addition to recognizing sponsors and supporters of the event.

In addition to academic and scientific discussions, the event will serve as a platform for leading national companies in CSR to showcase their programs and activities, as well as share best practices in aligning social responsibility with business profitability. The conference and accompanying exhibition will feature broad participation from governmental, semi-governmental, and private sector organizations, all committed to the vital role of CSR in shaping the future of society and business.

The Qatar CSR Conference and Exhibition 2025 is part of the 12th season of the National CSR Program at QU, one of the core programs of the CSR Initiative Foundation. As in previous years, this year's program includes, in addition to the conference and exhibition, the release of the Qatar National CSR Report and the Qatar CSR Awards.